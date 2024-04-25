CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CME. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CME Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in CME Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,170,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in CME Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.93. The company had a trading volume of 898,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $175.73 and a one year high of $223.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.93.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 51.86%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CME. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.60.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

