Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $219.00 at Barclays

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $216.00 to $219.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.00% from the company’s previous close.

HLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.06.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:HLT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $204.67. 904,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.32. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $134.43 and a 52 week high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.