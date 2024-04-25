iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Position Increased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 529.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,936 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.25% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $7,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 15,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 51,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IYR stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.06. 3,495,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,615,684. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $92.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

