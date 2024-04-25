Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading Up 0.8%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2,930.00 and last traded at $2,907.04. Approximately 47,617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 231,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,884.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Argus raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,265.00 to $3,366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,010.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,852.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a PE ratio of 65.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,801.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,411.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is going to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total value of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,071,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total value of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,321,152 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 95 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 69.8% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

