Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,242 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 344.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.70.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN stock opened at $122.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $228.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.54.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

