Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues Earnings Results

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 3.04%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE KNX traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.98. 1,032,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,490. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. Stephens lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.