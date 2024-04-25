Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $221,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $273.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The company has a market capitalization of $502.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.72% and a net margin of 53.87%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,352 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.