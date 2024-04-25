National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Announces Earnings Results

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.98 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

National Bank Stock Performance

Shares of National Bank stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,397. National Bank has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NBHC shares. StockNews.com raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Stories

