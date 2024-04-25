Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,789 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. AM Squared Ltd boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 100.0% during the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

TRV stock opened at $213.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.95. The company has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total value of $533,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,490,710.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,734 shares of company stock worth $16,143,904 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.47.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

