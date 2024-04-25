Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $7.35 Million Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,270,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19,454.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 296,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,981,000 after buying an additional 294,937 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,674,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,159,000 after buying an additional 98,790 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $1,276,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.94.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE:HLT opened at $204.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.55 and its 200-day moving average is $184.32. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.43 and a 1-year high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

