Bfsg LLC Purchases Shares of 1,143 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,418,000. Valence8 US LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Valence8 US LP now owns 123,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.38. 709,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,369. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

