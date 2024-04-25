Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $49.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.42 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 3.41%.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

