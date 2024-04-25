IOTA (MIOTA) One Day Volume Reaches $24.77 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $751.22 million and approximately $24.77 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001085 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002240 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000032 BTC.
About IOTA
MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,229,505,319 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.