IOTA (MIOTA) One Day Volume Reaches $24.77 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $751.22 million and approximately $24.77 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002240 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,229,505,319 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

