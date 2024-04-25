Insider Selling: Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells 15,800 Shares of Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $24,806.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,274.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 14,844 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $24,937.92.

On Wednesday, April 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,575 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $24,696.75.

On Monday, April 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,190 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $24,753.60.

On Thursday, April 11th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,740 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $24,775.20.

On Monday, April 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,992 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $24,787.60.

On Friday, April 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,985 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $24,776.75.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 15,792 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $24,793.44.

On Monday, April 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 13,300 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $23,275.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, David Michael Barrett sold 54,685 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $95,151.90.

On Monday, March 25th, David Michael Barrett sold 85,730 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $151,742.10.

Expensify Trading Up 6.8 %

NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. Expensify, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.85 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 41.91% and a negative net margin of 27.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Expensify by 112.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expensify by 15.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 29,131 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Expensify by 93.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 22,897 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

