Great-West Lifeco (GWO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Great-West Lifeco is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Great-West Lifeco to post earnings of C$1.02 per share for the quarter.

Great-West Lifeco last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.05. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of C$20.21 billion for the quarter.

Great-West Lifeco Trading Down 1.1 %

Great-West Lifeco stock traded down C$0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$39.98. The stock had a trading volume of 72,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,456. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 12.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of C$37.06 and a 52-week high of C$45.18. The firm has a market cap of C$37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$42.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.14.

Great-West Lifeco Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.555 dividend. This is a positive change from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is 75.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GWO shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great-West Lifeco

In other news, Senior Officer Linda Kerrigan sold 5,000 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.95, for a total value of C$214,750.00. In other news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 2,900 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.44, for a total value of C$123,062.08. Also, Senior Officer Linda Kerrigan sold 5,000 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.95, for a total transaction of C$214,750.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,300 shares of company stock valued at $566,402. Corporate insiders own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

