John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $291.22 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 22.78%.

Shares of JBSS traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $100.18. 8,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,565. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12 month low of $90.02 and a 12 month high of $127.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.67.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

