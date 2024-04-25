3,664 Shares in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Purchased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INSW. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $53,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,684,443.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $53,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,684,443.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 3,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $196,992.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,846 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,978 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Seaways Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE INSW traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,280. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.64. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $55.59.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.36 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 32.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is 4.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Seaways from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

