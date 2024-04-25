Bfsg LLC Raises Stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UMH. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1,440.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties Stock Performance

NYSE UMH traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.63. 32,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,107. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -546.63%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UMH. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UMH Properties

Insider Buying and Selling at UMH Properties

In other UMH Properties news, COO Brett Taft sold 9,800 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $155,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,049.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.