First National Bank Sioux Falls Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First National Bank Sioux Falls cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $92,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 118.5% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 851.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $121.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.28.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

