Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion. Brunswick also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-8.000 EPS.

Brunswick Stock Performance

BC stock opened at $86.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.79. Brunswick has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

BC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Brunswick from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total transaction of $211,353.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,016.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,574,199 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

