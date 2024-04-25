NewSquare Capital LLC Buys New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 240 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,674,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $8,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

FI stock opened at $152.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.34. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

