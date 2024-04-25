AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMN. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 27.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,423,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,774,000 after acquiring an additional 307,183 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,578,000 after acquiring an additional 828,390 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 734,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,539,000 after acquiring an additional 16,449 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3,287.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 555,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,359,000 after acquiring an additional 539,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 33.5% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 402,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,286,000 after acquiring an additional 101,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $57.21 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.84.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $818.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Caroline Grace bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 6,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.75 per share, for a total transaction of $401,420.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,681. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Caroline Grace bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

