Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for NVR, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:NVR)

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of NVR in a report released on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $132.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $137.00. The consensus estimate for NVR’s current full-year earnings is $499.45 per share.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $99.89 EPS.

NVR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE NVR opened at $7,798.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13. NVR has a one year low of $5,210.49 and a one year high of $8,211.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7,733.16 and its 200-day moving average is $6,961.16.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at $95,802,631.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total value of $761,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company's stock.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

