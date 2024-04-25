JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $123.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.21.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $137.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.66. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

