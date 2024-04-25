Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading Down 0.3%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.86 and last traded at $28.92. 2,226,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 4,868,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.75%.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

