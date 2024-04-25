QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading 4.8% Higher

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.65. 2,031,553 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 9,344,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.46.

The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $226,329.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 554,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $226,329.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 554,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,776.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $465,756.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 194,970 shares of company stock worth $1,250,775. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in QuantumScape by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

