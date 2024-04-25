Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Reaches New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $85.01 and last traded at $85.01, with a volume of 434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.80.

The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encompass Health

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 31.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

