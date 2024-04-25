Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 308.6% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.67.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $336.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

