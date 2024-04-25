Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW) Short Interest Update

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Edible Garden Stock Performance

Edible Garden stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,850. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. Edible Garden has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.20.

Edible Garden Company Profile

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

