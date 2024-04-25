AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW) Short Interest Up 19,200.0% in April

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 19,200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AEye Stock Down 25.9 %

LIDRW stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,557. AEye has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

AEye Company Profile

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Germany, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

