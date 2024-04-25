AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW) Short Interest Up 19,200.0% in April

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 19,200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
AEye Stock Down 25.9 %
LIDRW stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,557. AEye has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.
AEye Company Profile
