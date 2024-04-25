Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Short Interest Up 1,389.2% in April

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, an increase of 1,389.2% from the March 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Glass House Brands Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GLASF traded up C$0.07 on Thursday, reaching C$8.66. The stock had a trading volume of 73,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,517. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.87. Glass House Brands has a 1-year low of C$2.76 and a 1-year high of C$9.15.

Glass House Brands Company Profile

Glass House Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Retail; Wholesale Biomass; and Cannabis-Related Consumer Packaged Goods. It cultivates, manufactures, and distributes cannabis bulk flowers and trims to wholesalers; and consumer packaged goods to third-party retail stores in California.

