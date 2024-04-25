Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Short Interest Up 1,389.2% in April

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, an increase of 1,389.2% from the March 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Glass House Brands Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GLASF traded up C$0.07 on Thursday, reaching C$8.66. The stock had a trading volume of 73,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,517. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.87. Glass House Brands has a 1-year low of C$2.76 and a 1-year high of C$9.15.
Glass House Brands Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Glass House Brands
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Glass House Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glass House Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.