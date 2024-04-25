Contrasting Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) & Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) and Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and Entera Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achilles Therapeutics N/A -42.55% -37.54% Entera Bio N/A -101.78% -83.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Achilles Therapeutics and Entera Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Achilles Therapeutics 1 1 1 0 2.00 Entera Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Achilles Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 406.65%. Entera Bio has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 383.09%. Given Achilles Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Achilles Therapeutics is more favorable than Entera Bio.

Achilles Therapeutics has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entera Bio has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.4% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Entera Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Entera Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and Entera Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achilles Therapeutics N/A N/A -$69.67 million ($1.74) -0.45 Entera Bio $130,000.00 458.65 -$8.89 million ($0.31) -6.68

Entera Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Achilles Therapeutics. Entera Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Achilles Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Entera Bio beats Achilles Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma. The company was formerly known as Achilles TX Limited and changed its name to Achilles Therapeutics Plc in February 2021. Achilles Therapeutics Plc was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures. Its other product candidate is GLP-2, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of short bowl syndrome; and hGh for the GH deficiency. The company has a research collaboration and license agreement with the Amgen Inc. for the development and discovery of clinical candidates in the field of inflammatory disease and other serious illnesses. Entera Bio Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

