CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) PT Raised to $206.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.54% from the stock’s previous close.

CME has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.60.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CME traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $213.55. The company had a trading volume of 916,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,420. The company has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a 12-month low of $175.73 and a 12-month high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in CME Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 125,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,113,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in CME Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 96,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,607,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

