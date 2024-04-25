Bailard Inc. Trims Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in BorgWarner by 21.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 14.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 15,943 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in BorgWarner by 9.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.83. The stock had a trading volume of 933,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $50.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.99.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BWA

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,486.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.