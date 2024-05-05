M&T Bank Corp Has $607.20 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,674,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,454 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of M&T Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $607,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.12. 970,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,100. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.97 and its 200-day moving average is $164.82. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $179.56. The firm has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

