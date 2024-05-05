Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 129,327 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,327 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $13,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.23.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $70.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.03. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 71.48%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

