Swiss National Bank Sells 63,800 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,533,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 63,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $77,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Corning by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 109,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 269,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Corning by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Corning by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,883,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,199,000 after buying an additional 490,638 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Corning by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 229,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $33.72 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.61.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,984,964 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

