Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52, Briefing.com reports. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Moderna Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $125.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.42. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $142.79.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.55.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total value of $1,628,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,131,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,399,790.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $71,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total value of $1,628,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,131,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,399,790.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,954 shares of company stock worth $14,822,576. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.