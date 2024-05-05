Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,646,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,817,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,102,000 after purchasing an additional 265,075 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,868,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,021,000 after purchasing an additional 497,856 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 6.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,795,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,909,000 after purchasing an additional 306,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Neogen by 6.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,583,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,438,000 after buying an additional 217,419 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

In other Neogen news, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $284,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,528.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Edward Adent bought 23,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $284,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 152,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,528.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Naemura bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $156,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,800.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 53,000 shares of company stock worth $662,205 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Neogen stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,152,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,203.20 and a beta of 1.18. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

