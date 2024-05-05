Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05-1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. Omnicell also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.10-0.20 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMCL. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.72. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $77.14.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $258.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicell will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

