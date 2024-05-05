Malaga Cove Capital LLC Purchases 615 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

CRL stock traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.47. 466,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.20. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $275.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.23.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

