Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,008,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,099,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,967 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,225,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,007,000. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,998,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.24. 1,274,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,490. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.00 and its 200-day moving average is $57.88. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $66.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1998 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

