Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.25

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.25 ($0.49) and traded as low as GBX 37.50 ($0.47). Beximco Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.47), with a volume of 1,080 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of £167.29 million, a P/E ratio of 468.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company provides allergic disorder, analgesics and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, urogenital, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

