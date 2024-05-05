Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.86

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.65. Bimini Capital Management shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 3,527 shares changing hands.

Bimini Capital Management Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Bimini Capital Management had a negative net margin of 39.58% and a negative return on equity of 41.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter.

About Bimini Capital Management

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. The Asset Management segment includes investment advisory services by Bimini Advisors to Orchid Island Capital, Inc and Royal Palm Capital, LLC.

