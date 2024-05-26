Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $10.58 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,292 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.08% of Paycom Software worth $10,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 16,173.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,855,000 after acquiring an additional 782,962 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $103,800,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $48,865,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,077,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,441,000 after purchasing an additional 180,202 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $350,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,090,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,521,638.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,223 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PAYC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

Paycom Software Stock Down 1.9 %

PAYC stock traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.68. The stock had a trading volume of 759,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,989. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $374.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.96.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.27%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

