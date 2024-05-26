Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 89 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $10,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,736,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTWG stock traded up $2.46 on Friday, hitting $192.48. 9,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,284. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.28 and a 200 day moving average of $182.34. The stock has a market cap of $914.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $148.12 and a 12 month high of $199.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

