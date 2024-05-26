Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $8.86 Million Holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Enpro were worth $8,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Enpro by 33.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Enpro in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,569,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Enpro in the third quarter worth $1,030,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Enpro by 1.1% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 72,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,810,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Enpro by 39.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enpro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Enpro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Enpro Stock Performance

Shares of Enpro stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $147.95. The stock had a trading volume of 63,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,006. Enpro Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.20 and a fifty-two week high of $170.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,056.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $257.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.00 million. Enpro had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -857.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $1,013,248.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,585,105.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $1,013,248.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,585,105.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $192,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enpro

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.