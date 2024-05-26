Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 5,776 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.10% of Bruker worth $9,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bruker

In other news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,618.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bruker Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BRKR stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.25. 773,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,161. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $94.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BRKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bruker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

About Bruker

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Read More

