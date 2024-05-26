Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Raised by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $435,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% in the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,296.91.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,957,296.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $14.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,407.84. 1,672,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,019. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $690.77 and a 12 month high of $1,445.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,324.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,200.72. The firm has a market cap of $652.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.