Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Reduces Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 6,987 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $11,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.1% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 51,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,282 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 440,522 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $101,122,000 after acquiring an additional 112,261 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.3% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $3,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD remained flat at $269.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $196.74 and a 1 year high of $278.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 24.28%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

